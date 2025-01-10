Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya says he is running for next PM of Canada

CHANDIGARH: Indian-origin Liberal Party Member of Parliament for Nepean Chandra Arya announced on Thursday that he would join the race to become the next Prime Minister of Canada.
Arya in his social media post on X said, "I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary."
"If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so. We have a perfect storm: Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. The working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty. Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I’m stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister. Join me in this journey. Let’s rebuild, revitalize, and secure the future. For all Canadians, for generations to come. More details, including my policy proposals, are in the statement next in the thread," he added.
In his statement, he added,``We have too many unqualified cheap labor as temporary residents thus allowing businesses not to invest to improve productivity and they also contribute to housing crises. Today the number of temporary residents gaining our lenient asylum system has exploded. Going forward immigration will be limited to meet our economic growth needs specifically to skilled trades like electricians and carpenters for the housing sector and talented engineers for advanced technology sector. Many immigrants now see Canada as a fly-by country, treating citizenship and our passports as a backup plan rather than a commitment to our nation. Canadian citizenship is a privilege and not a convenience,’’ he said.
Arya has been very vocal on Khailsitani sympathizers and has even clashed with other parliamentarians, including his Liberal caucus colleagues, over his views on relations between Ottawa and New Delhi.
He also added that Canada will criminalize the glorification and display of support to terrorists, extremism and terrorist organization. The country needs a modern national law enforcement agency with extensive powers and with a 21st-century mandate to safeguard national security and protect us from extremism, cybercrime, bio threats and foreign interference.
Meanwhile, the name of another Indian-origin politician doing the rounds is transport minister Anita Anand, who is a law graduate from university of Totornto is also doing the rounds in the race for the next Prime Minister of Canada. In 2019 she came into politics and served as the defense minister also. In July 2023 she was named head of the Treasury Board, which has overall control of government spending. She was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia to Indian origin parents. Her father was originally from Tamil Nadu, and was a general surgeon and her mother an anesthesiologist from Punjab.
Recently Anita Anand had written on X,``Thank you, Prime Minister. Thank you for your leadership and for your dedication to our country. It has been an honour and privilege to serve Canadians with you.’’
While the top contender for the job is former deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland who is considered a strong candidate for the leadership. Freeland who has Ukrainian roots has a strong track record. She has served as Finance Minister and also Foreign Minister. She was a trusted member of the inner circle of Trudeau until she resigned in December due to disagreements over policy and leadership style.
The other names doing the rounds are of Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc but he had said that he would not be running, former Premier of British Columbia Christy Clark, Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne and former Central Banker Mark Carney. He said in a statement that he would be considering whether to run over the next few days.