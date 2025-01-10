Trump to be sentenced in hush-money case before White House return as US Supreme Court denies appeal

NEW YORK: In a singular moment in US history, President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing pn Friday for his New York hush money conviction after the nation's highest court refused to intervene.

Like so much else in the criminal case and the current American political landscape, the scenario set to unfold in an austere Manhattan courtroom was unimaginable only a few years ago. A state judge is to say what consequences, if any, the country's former and soon-to-be leader will face for felonies that a jury found he committed.

This comes after a sharply divided US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Trump’s final bid to put the case on hold, clearing the way for him to be sentenced for felony crimes days before he returns as president.

The court’s 5-4 order allows Judge Juan M. Merchan to impose a sentence Friday on Trump, who was convicted in what prosecutors called an attempt to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied any liaison with Daniels or any wrongdoing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the court’s three liberals in rejecting his emergency motion.

The majority found his sentencing wouldn't be an insurmountable burden during the presidential transition since Merchan has indicated he won't give Trump jail time, fines or probation.

Trump's attorneys had asked the sentencing be delayed as he appeals the verdict, but the majority of justices found his arguments can be handled as part of the regular appeals process.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would have delayed the sentencing, the order states.

With Trump 10 days from inauguration, Judge Merchan has indicated he plans a no-penalty sentence called an unconditional discharge and prosecutors aren't opposing it.

That would mean no jail time, no probation and no fines would be imposed, but nothing is final until Friday's proceeding is done.

Regardless of the outcome, Trump will become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency.