Elon Musk uses 'X' livestream to promote German Neo-Nazi leader's views ahead of national election

WARSAW: Tech billionaire Elon Musk livestreamed his chat with a leader of Germany's far-right party on Thursday, using the power of his social media platform, X, to amplify the party's message ahead of an upcoming national election—and raising concerns across Europe about the world's richest man trying to influence foreign politics.

Musk, who worked last year to help reelect Donald Trump in the United States, told Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party and its candidate for chancellor, that he was "strongly recommending that people vote for AfD," using the party's acronym. The audience for the livestream peaked at more than 200,000 X accounts.

Musk and Weidel agreed that Germany's taxes are too high, that there is too much immigration, and that it was a mistake for the country to shut down nuclear power plants.

Musk said he hoped the conversation showed people that Weidel is reasonable. "Nothing outrageous has been proposed, just common sense," Musk said. "People really need to get behind the AfD, otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany."

The AfD has been put under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency for suspected extremism, and mainstream parties have shunned working with it. The AfD has strongly rejected the designation, portraying it as a political attempt to discredit the party.

Musk and Weidel emphasised the importance of free speech, and Weidel used the topic as an opportunity to refute the idea that the AfD shares any affinity with the country's Nazi past. She said one of Adolf Hitler's first acts after seizing power was to restrict speech.

She then emphasized that the AfD holds libertarian views, and contrasted that with Hitler, who she noted had nationalised Germany's economy.

"The biggest success after that terrible era in our history was to label Adolf Hitler as right and conservative. He was exactly the opposite. He wasn't a conservative. He wasn't a libertarian. He was a communist socialist guy," Weidel claimed.

The conversation later took a turn away from politics, with Weidel asking Musk when he thought humans could live on Mars and whether he believed in God—questions he gave long and inconclusive replies to. "I am open to the idea of God," he said at one point.

In her concluding remarks, Weidel told Musk that his views are "visionary."

Musk has previously used X to endorse AfD, and he authored an opinion article for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, claiming Germany under center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "teetering on the edge of economic and cultural collapse." Germany's election is scheduled for Feb. 23.