Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar in sign of progress

NAHARIYA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency to ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks on the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced the decision Saturday evening. It was not immediately clear when David Barnea would travel to Qatar’s capital, Doha, for the latest round of indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

His presence means high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved.