Thousands of South Koreans protest as president digs heels in

SEOUL, South Korea: Thousands of South Koreans gathered for rival demonstrations in the capital on Saturday, as investigators prepare another attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

Yoon resisted arrest in a standoff between his guards and investigators last week after his failed December 3 power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Protesters both for and against Yoon were scheduled to gather in sub-zero conditions along major roads in the centre of Seoul on Saturday -- either demanding his arrest or calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

The country has bristled with tension for weeks after Yoon directed soldiers to storm parliament, where they unsuccessfully tried to prevent lawmakers from voting down martial law. Since being impeached, Yoon has battened down the hatches.

"Despite our efforts, he continues to evade accountability, and both the police and the CIO (Corruption Investigation Office) have really failed to act decisively," said anti-Yoon protester and student Kim Min-ji, 25.

"It is crucial for us to raise our voices until he is removed from office."

Yoon supporter Su Yo-hahn, 71, said the sitting president's martial law declaration which he alleged was to root out anti-state forces had "valid reasons".

"He is someone who was elected by the people and represents our country. Saving Yoon is the way to save our nation," said Su.

Brandon Kang, a 28-year-old Yoon supporter, told AFP he liked the president because he found him "quite similar to US President-elect Donald Trump, which I really... appreciate."

- Rival rallies -

Yoon's supporters rallied outside his residence before major demonstrations on both sides were held in central Seoul.

The pro-Yoon side waved South Korean flags while rainbow headbands were seen on the side advocating his removal.

If the warrant is executed, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

His presidential security chief Park Chong-jun resigned Friday as he faced questioning over why his guards blocked Yoon's arrest.

The presidential security service guards including military troops shielded Yoon from investigators in a six-hour standoff.