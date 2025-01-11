With their Los Angeles-area homes still smoldering, families return to search the ruins for memories

LOS ANGELES: Many watched their homes burn on television in a state of shock.

Since the flames erupted in and around Los Angeles, scores of residents have returned to their still smoldering neighborhoods even as the threat of new fires persists and the nation's second-largest city remains unsettled.

For some, it was a first look at the staggering reality of what was lost as the region of 13 million people grapples with the gargantuan challenge of overcoming the disaster and rebuilding.

Calmer winds enabled firefighters to start gaining some control of the biggest blazes in metropolitan LA on Friday before gusty weather returns over the weekend to an area that hasn’t seen rain in more than eight months. But by Friday evening, new evacuations were ordered in an area that includes part of Interstate 405 after a flare up on the eastern side of the Palisades Fire.

Bridget Berg, who was at work when she saw her house in Altadena erupt in flames on television, returned for the first time with her family two days later “just to make it real.”

Their feet crunched across the broken bits of what had been their home for 16 years.