Indian origin MP & Transport Minister Anita Anand opts out of Canada's PM race

"Today I am announcing that I will not be entering the race to become the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and will not be seeking re-election as Member of Parliament for Oakville. I will continue to honorably execute my roles as a public officer holder until the next election.’’

"Prior seeking public office I was a lawyer and law professor for over twenty years most recently at the faculty of law university of Toronto where I took a leave of absence, intending to return one day to academia. The joy and fulfillment that I take in our current work collaborating with Prime Minister, my cabinet colleagues, our caucus and the broader team-delayed this decision. Now thatt the Prime Minister has made his decision to move to his next chapter, I have determined the time is right for me to do the same, and to return to my prior professional life of teaching, research, and public policy analyses," the statement read.

It further added, "During my first campaign, many people told me that a woman of Indian descent would not get elected in Oakville, Ontario. Yet, Oakville rallied behind me not once but twice since 2019, an honour that I will hold in my heart forever. Back in 2019, I could never have imagined that such work would mean navigating supply chains to overcome a global pandemic, addressing sexual assault in the Canadian Armed Forces, ensuring military aid reached Ukraine, overseeing the Treasury Board Secretariat or reinforcing Canada's Transportation systems. While this chapter of my life has become challenging it has become tremendously fullflling to deliver results for Canadian by working collaboratively.’’