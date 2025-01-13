Lebanon's lawmakers throw weight behind ICJ judge Nawaf Salam for PM

BEIRUT: Dozens of Lebanese lawmakers endorsed international jurist Nawaf Salam on Monday to become the crisis-hit country's prime minister, local media said, as the newly elected president prepares to name his pick.

President Joseph Aoun, whose election last week ended a two-year power vacuum and revived hopes of lifting war-battered Lebanon out of crisis, held consultations with lawmakers ahead of announcing his nominee for a new head of government.

A tally given by Lebanese media put Nawaf Salam, the presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, ahead of any other candidate including the incumbent Najib Mikati.

By Monday afternoon, 78 members of parliament told Aoun they backed Salam, according to the tally, with nine endorsing Mikati who has served as prime minister in a caretaker capacity.

While Salam's endorsements are equivalent to a majority in the 128-member parliament, the final decision lies with the president.

Before Aoun's election, made possible in part by the weakening of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in war with Israel, Lebanon had been without a president since October 2022.

With the prime minister named by the president, the eastern Mediterranean country has been run by a caretaker government for more than two years amid a crushing economic crisis.

Under Lebanon's power-sharing system, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the parliament speaker a Shiite Muslim.