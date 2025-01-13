Los Angeles wildfires: Firefighters brace for more fierce winds amid search for bodies

LOS ANGELES: Search teams looking for people killed in devastating Los Angeles blazes moved from house to house Monday, as firefighters girded for hurricane-force winds that could spark further flare-ups.

As the disaster entered its seventh day, with more than 90,000 people still displaced and swathes of America's second biggest city in ruins, the first glimmers of normal life began to emerge.

Schools -- shuttered since roaring winds spread flames through whole communities -- re-opened, while the city's beloved Los Angeles Lakers basketball team were set to play again.

But with strong Santa Ana winds forecast to return on Tuesday, officials said they were bracing for new problems.

"The National Weather Service is predicting close to hurricane-force level winds, and so we're making urgent preparations," Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference.

Forecasters expect "extreme fire behavior and life threatening conditions" in the coming days.

Winds up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour mean a "particularly dangerous situation" from early Tuesday, said NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

Roadblocks were in place around evacuation zones as police -- backed up by California's National Guard -- stopped anyone from entering in an effort to prevent looting.

Dozens of people have been arrested in the no-go zones, where an overnight curfew is in place, including one man disguised as a firefighter.