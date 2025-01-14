Dozens rescued, bodies pulled from S. Africa mining pit

STILFONTEIN: More than two dozen illegal miners have been rescued and at least nine bodies recovered from an abandoned gold mine in South Africa, as rescue operations resumed Tuesday to reach potentially dozens more people underground.

A professional mine rescue company on Monday sent a large cage to retrieve men at the site near Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

Thousands of illegal miners, many of them hailing from other countries, are said to operate in abandoned mine shafts across mineral-rich South Africa.

Community leader Johannes Qankase told AFP on Tuesday that 26 people had been rescued and nine bodies recovered the previous day at the Stilfontein site.

"They are very sick. They are very dehydrated. You can see they are nearly dying," he said of the people rescued.

Most had been taken to hospital while two were believed to be in police custody, Qankase said.