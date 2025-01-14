"Reaching out to all sides to save country," says Lebanon's new PM Salam

BEIRUT: Lebanon's new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Tuesday that he was reaching out to all political persuasions to help "rescue" his crisis-hit country ahead of talks aimed at forming a government.

After two years of a caretaker administration, Salam faces the difficult task of assembling a cabinet to pull the Mediterranean country out of an economic collapse.

The new government will also need to oversee the implementation of a fragile ceasefire, as well as reconstruction, after a war between Israel and Shiite militant group Hezbollah that ended in November.

After flying back from abroad to take up his post, Salam appeared to appeal to the Iran-backed group and its allies after they declined to back his nomination. "My hands are extended to all to set off together on this mission of rescue, reform and rebuilding," he said in his first speech.

"I am not one of those who exclude, but those who unite," said the former presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

He spoke ahead of two days of parliamentary consultations starting Wednesday, and a visit from France's President Emmanuel Macron at the end of the week.

New President Joseph Aoun tasked Salam with forming a government on Monday, after a majority of members of parliament gave him their endorsement.

Hezbollah has long objected to any suggestion of Salam as premier, but the group was left weakened by its bruising war with Israel.

Analysts say this allowed for Aoun's election last week after a two-year vacancy in the presidency, as well as Salam's swift nomination on Monday.