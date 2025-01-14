Special counsel who investigated Trump says his team stood up for rule of law: Report

The Department's view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind, the report states.

Indeed, but for Mr.Trump's election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.

The Justice Department transmitted the report to Congress early Tuesday after a judge refused a defence effort to block its release.

A separate volume of the report focused on Trump's hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, actions that formed the basis of a separate indictment against Trump, will remain under wraps for now.

Though most of the details of Trump's efforts to undo the election are already well established, the document includes for the first time a detailed assessment from Smith about his investigation, as well as a defence by Smith against criticism by Trump and his allies that the inquiry was politicized or that he worked in collaboration with the White House - an assessment he called laughable.

While we were not able to bring the cases we charged to trial, I believe the fact that our team stood up for the rule of law matters," Smith wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland attached to the report.

"I believe the example our team set for others to fight for justice without regard for the personal costs matters. The special counsel also laid out the challenges it faced in its investigation, including Trump's assertion of executive privilege to try to block witnesses from providing evidence, which forced prosecutors into sealed court battles before the case was charged," he said.

Another significant challenge was Trump's ability and willingness to use his influence and following on social media to target witnesses, courts, prosecutors, which led prosecutors to seek a gag order to protect potential witnesses from harassment, Smith wrote.

Mr Trump's resort to intimidation and harassment during the investigation was not new, as demonstrated by his actions during the charged conspiracies, Smith wrote.

A fundamental component of Mr.Trump's conduct underlying the charges in the Election Case was his pattern of using social media - at the time, Twitter - to publicly attack and seek to influence state and federal officials, judges, and election workers who refused to support false claims that the election had been stolen or who otherwise resisted complicity in Mr. Trump's scheme," he added.

Smith also for the first time explained the thought process behind his team's prosecution decisions, writing that his office decided not to charge Trump with incitement in part because of free speech concerns, or with insurrection because he was the sitting president at the time and there was doubt about proceeding to trial with the offense - of which there was no record of having been prosecuted before.