Sri Lankan President Dissanayake arrives in Beijing on four-day visit to China

BEIJING/COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders on deepening bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival, the President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Chinese military, and he was formally received by China's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, according to a press release issued by Dissanayake's office in Colombo.

This is Dissanayake's second overseas visit - the first being to India - since assuming office in September last year.

During his China visit, Dissanayake will hold bilateral talks with President Xi on areas of mutual interest and will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.

Several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and China are expected to be signed during the visit, the Presidential office press release said on Tuesday.