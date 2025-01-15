Pakistan PM orders inquiry into PIA ad resembling 9/11 imagery

Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Tuesday ordered an investigation into how the country’s national airline approved an advertisement that many on social media compared to imagery from the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, as reported by The New York Times.

The ad, by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was meant to announce the resumption of flights to Paris but sparked outrage after featuring an image of an aircraft heading toward the Eiffel Tower with the caption, “Paris, we’re coming today.” The post, shared by the airline on X, has been viewed over 21 million times.