Biden warns of dangers of 'oligarchy' of ultra-rich, 'tech-industrial complex' running country

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday to deliver stark warnings about an “oligarchy” of the ultra-wealthy taking root in the country and a “tech-industrial complex” that is infringing on Americans' rights and the future of democracy.

Speaking from the Oval Office as he prepares to hand over power on Monday to President-elect Donald Trump, Biden seized what is likely to be his final opportunity to address the country. He spotlighted the accumulation of power and wealth in the U.S. among just a small few.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden said, drawing attention to "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.”

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the rise of a military-industrial complex when he left office in 1961, Biden added, “I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well.”

Biden used his 15-minute address to offer a model for a peaceful transfer of power and without mentioning Trump by name raise concerns about his successor.