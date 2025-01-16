World Bank plans 20 billion dollar payout for Pakistan over coming decade

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank plans to loan cash-strapped Pakistan $20 billion over the coming decade to nurture its private sector and bolster resilience to climate change, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded shock from the global economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

It was saved by a $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has enjoyed a degree of recovery, with inflation easing and foreign exchange reserves increasing.

Sharif said the World Bank funding would be used for "child nutrition, quality education, clean energy, climate resilience, inclusive development and private investment".

The deal "reflects the World Bank's confidence in Pakistan's economic resilience and potential," he said on social media platform X on Wednesday.