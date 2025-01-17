Bootleg alcohol claims lives of at least 30 people in Istanbul while dozens are hospitalized

A combination of soaring inflation and government taxes has driven beverage prices to all-time highs.

On Wednesday, six people were detained for allegedly selling the counterfeit drinks while two other suspects were charged with "deliberate murder," the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement.

Authorities also seized 29 tons of bootleg alcohol in raids around Istanbul since Jan. 1 and revoked the licenses of 64 businesses for allegedly selling counterfeit or smuggled alcohol, according to the statement.

"We consider those who cause the death of dozens of our citizens by producing or selling fake alcohol to be no different from the terrorists who kill people," the statement said. "Our fight against the scoundrels who attempt to kill our people for material gains will continue unabated."

The British Foreign Office recently issued an advisory for British tourists traveling to Turkey, warning them of the rise in deaths from counterfeit alcohol.