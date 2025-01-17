EU deepens probe into 'X' after Elon Musk's outbursts on European politics

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday demanded 'X' hand over more details about its algorithms and any future changes as part of its wide-ranging probe into the platform, as Elon Musk's outbursts on European politics ramp up pressure for the bloc to act.

The European Commission, which acts as the bloc's digital watchdog, has come under fierce scrutiny from EU lawmakers seeking tougher measures against X and Musk's "interference" in Germany.

Musk, who will be a part of Donald Trump's incoming administration in the United States, has angered Europe with a series of attacks on the continent's leaders as well as support for Germany's far-right AfD party before next month's vote.

Musk's X is suspected of manipulating the platform's systems to give far-right posts and politicians greater visibility over other political groups.

X has been under investigation since December 2023 under the European Union's landmark content law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), over how it tackles the spread of illegal content and information manipulation.

"Today we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of X's recommender systems with the obligations under the DSA," said the EU's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen.

Notablty, recommender systems are used by platforms to push more personalised content.

EU regulators told X to provide internal paperwork on its recommender systems and any recent changes made to them by February 15.

The commission has also ordered X "to preserve internal documents and information regarding future changes to the design and functioning of its recommender algorithms" between January 17 and December 31 this year, unless the probe is completed earlier.

It also asked for access to some of X's commercial APIs -- technical interfaces to its content that allow direct fact-finding on content moderation and accounts' virality.

"These steps will allow the commission services to take all relevant facts into account in the complex assessment under the DSA of systemic risks and their mitigation," the commission said.