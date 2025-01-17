India in relative terms is quite well placed under Trump administration, says expert

WASHINGTON: India, in relative terms, is quite well placed under the Trump Administration, an eminent India expert has said, observing that the incoming president Donald Trump does not see India as a problem, but there might be bumps on the road on the issue of tariffs and legal immigration.

I always say that India is, in relative terms, quite well placed under the Trump administration, Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America told PTI in an interview, days ahead of the presidential inauguration.

S Jaishankar, whose latest book Vishwa Shastra recently hit the bookstores, has provided a detailed analysis of how India is likely to fare under the Trump administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of a book launch, Jaishankar remarked that India is not expected to be directly impacted by President Donald Trump's "America First" policies, as Trump does not perceive India as a problem.

"Trump often criticizes American allies like NATO nations and Japan for being free riders and opposes foreign aid. On these fronts, India doesn’t feature as a concern. However, there are two issues where there could be some bumps in the road," Jaishankar stated.

The first area of concern is trade. Jaishankar pointed out that India enjoys a substantial trade surplus with the United States, which has drawn criticism from some in Trump’s inner circle. "There are those who argue that India is engaging in unfettered trade practices, while India counters this by highlighting its status as a net importer for much of the world and a consumer-based economy," he explained.

Jaishankar predicted tough negotiations in the initial months but expressed optimism for a resolution. "I believe within six months to a year, both sides will arrive at a broad agreement on the terms of economic engagement," he observed.

The second area of potential difficulty is immigration. "While the Trump administration has taken a hard stance on undocumented migrants, even the issue of legal migration has become contentious. This could pose challenges for India," Jaishankar noted.

Despite these challenges, Jaishankar remains confident about the future of India-US relations. "This relationship will have its difficulties, but overall, I see no reason why it won’t continue on a positive trajectory, unlike the relationships the US has with some of its adversaries or even certain allies," he remarked.

On the topic of China, Jaishankar highlighted uncertainties within the Trump administration. "There are three or four competing worldviews within the administration regarding China. The dominant perspective views China as a systemic competitor to the US. However, there are others who believe the US should scale back its presence in other regions like Europe and the Middle East, or adopt a more isolationist stance," he explained.

He also pointed out a faction, particularly within Trump’s economic circle and among influential donors, that supports re-establishing a normal economic relationship with China, focusing on two-way investments while downplaying strategic and military differences. However, Jaishankar emphasized that the prevailing consensus views China as both an economic and military challenge to the US.

"This dynamic is already evident in discussions on issues like TikTok, which reflect the broader challenge China poses," he added.

Jaishankar also commented on the Trump administration's outreach to global leaders. "The invitation extended to world leaders to attend Trump’s inauguration is a welcome sign. It suggests that this administration, contrary to some critics' claims, may not be as isolationist and is open to cooperation with partners," he said.

He further noted the positive signal sent by the planned QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which underscores continuity in US foreign policy. "The Quad, which was restarted under Trump in his first term, indicates a US that recognizes its position in a far more competitive global landscape," he observed.

Jaishankar concluded by emphasizing the shift in US attitudes since the 1990s and early 2000s. "The US can no longer take the rest of the world for granted. This administration seems to understand that reality," he said.