Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office

The release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel is expected to begin on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government, and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday," the office said in a statement.

During the initial 42-day phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, 33 hostages are to be freed in exchange of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to mediators, as well as officials from both sides.

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that the first group of hostages to be released consists of three Israeli women soldiers.

However, since the Palestinian Islamist movement considers any Israeli of military age who has completed mandatory service as a soldier, the reference could also apply to civilians abducted during the attack that triggered the war.

The first three names on a list obtained by AFP of the 33 hostages set to be released in the first phase are women under 30 who were not in military service on the day of the Hamas attack.

"They are expected to be released on Sunday evening," one of the two sources close to Hamas said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

"The Red Cross, along with Egyptian and Qatari teams, will receive the Israeli prisoners (hostages)," he said.

"They will then be transported to Egypt, where they will be handed over to the Israeli side present there to complete the handover and conduct necessary medical examinations."

"Afterward, they will be transported directly to Israel. (Israel) is then expected to release the first group of Palestinian prisoners, including several with high sentences," the source added.

In exchange for their release, Israel is expected to release "a number of important (Palestinian) prisoners," he said.