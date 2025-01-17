South Korea plane crash investigators find feathers in engines

"Feathers were found in both engines," the government-linked National Institute of Biological Resources told South Korean broadcaster MBN, without specifying who gave them the information.

"We have completed the analysis of a total of 17 samples, including feathers and blood," it said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport declined to confirm the report when asked by AFP.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted a national outpouring of mourning with memorials set up across the country.