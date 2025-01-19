80 killed in three days of guerrilla violence in north Colombia



A fresh outbreak of guerrilla violence amid a faltering peace process in conflict-riddled Colombia has left more than 80 people dead in just over three days, officials reported Sunday.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) armed group launched an assault in the northeastern Catatumbo region last Thursday on a rival formation comprised of ex-members of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla force who kept fighting after it disarmed in 2017.

Civilians were trapped in the middle, and by Sunday, it was estimated that "more than 80 people have lost their lives," said governor William Villamizar of the Norte de Santander department that includes Catatumbo.

The last toll Saturday was estimated at 60 people, including seven ex-FARC combatants, in five municipalities of the mountainous cocaine-producing region near the border with Venezuela.

Villamizar said about two dozen people had been injured and some 5,000 displaced in the fresh outbreak of violence and described the resulting humanitarian situation as "alarming.

The army said more than 5,000 soldiers have been sent to the region to "reinforce security."