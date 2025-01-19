Biden says 'guns in Gaza have gone silent' under a ceasefire deal he outlined in May

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that "the guns in Gaza have gone silent" under a ceasefire deal he outlined in May and hostages are being released as he underlined that now it falls to the next administration to help implement this agreement.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Sunday. Hours after the ceasefire began, Hamas freed three female hostages.

We got here without a wider war in the Middle East than many predicted. Now it falls to the next administration to help implement this deal, said Biden, who would hand over the presidency to Donald Trump on Monday.

Success is going to require persistence and continuing support for our friends in the region and the belief in diplomacy backed by deterrence, Biden said in his remarks.

Trump, 78, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States Monday. He arrived here Saturday evening from Mar-a-Lago along with his family members.

After attending fireworks at his Golf Resort in Sterling, Virginia, and attending receptions, Trump spent his night at Blair House, the official guest House of the US President.