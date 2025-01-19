South Korea's impeached president arrested over martial law declaration

Hundreds of police officers were deployed and nearly 90 protesters were arrested. Some injured police officers were seen being treated at ambulance vans. The court said it was trying to confirm whether any staff members were injured and assess the damage to its facilities.

In a statement issued through lawyers, Yoon lamented that the court did not recognize the “just purpose” of his martial law decree but also urged his supporters to express their frustrations peacefully. He called on the police to adopt a lenient stance toward the protesters.

Court describes Yoon as threat to destroy evidence

In granting law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant for Yoon, the court said he was a threat to destroy evidence. Yoon and his lawyers on Saturday appeared before the court and argued for his release.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can now extend Yoon’s detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Investigators are examining whether Yoon's Dec. 3 martial law decree amounted to an attempted rebellion. While South Korean presidents have wide-ranging immunity from prosecution while in office, the protection does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

Yoon’s lawyers could also file a petition to challenge the court’s arrest warrant. Yoon Kab-keun, one of the president’s lawyers, said he will not attend a questioning by the anti-corruption agency set for Sunday afternoon and will remain at the detention center.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s appearance in court caused chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his fervent supporters rallied for hours calling for his release. Even before the court issued the warrant for Yoon’s arrest, protesters repeatedly clashed with police. At least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged as they left the court after arguing for Yoon’s arrest.

Yoon’s defense minister, police chief and several top military commanders have already been arrested and indicted for their roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Yoon’s lawyer decries his arrest

The crisis began when Yoon, in an attempt to break through legislative gridlock, imposed military rule and sent troops to the National Assembly and election offices. The standoff lasted only hours after lawmakers who managed to get through a blockade voted to lift the measure. The opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14.

His political fate now lies with the Constitutional Court, which is deliberating whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him.

Seok Dong-hyeon, another lawyer representing Yoon, called the court order for his arrest “the epitome of anti-constitutionalism and anti-rule of law." He pointed to the riot and said Yoon’s arrest would inspire more anger from his supporters.

Yoon’s People Power Party regretted his arrest but also pleaded for his supporters to refrain from further violence.

The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which drove the legislative effort to impeach Yoon, said his arrest would be a “cornerstone for restoring the collapsed constitutional order.” It also called for stern punishment of the rioters.

The country’s acting leader, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, expressed “strong regret” about the riot, saying it “directly undermines democracy and the rule of law.” He asked for heightened security at the sites related to Yoon’s case, also including the Constitutional Court, and measures to ensure order during protests.