Thousands protest in Washington DC against Trump ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON: Thousands of people have gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.
Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House.
A coalition of nonprofit organizations, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of the People's March, held the demonstration to protest against Trump's policies.
The People's March previously known as the Women's March has taken place every year since 2017.
Displaying anti-Trump posters and banners, the protesters raised slogans against the incoming President and some of his close supporters, including Tesla owner Elon Musk.
The same group had also held a similar protest in January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time.
There were a series of three protests that started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial.
"Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same," said the People's March.
The rallies coincided with Trump's arrival in the nation's capital for a series of weekend events leading up to his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.
Among the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women's March, Popular Democracy in Action, Harriet's Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, the National Women's Law Center Action Fund, Sierra Club, and Frontline.
The Women's March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilization.
Similar marches, though on a smaller scale, were also held in other cities, including New York, Seattle, and Chicago.
"We really wanted to come to support women, equality, immigration—everything that really feels like we don't have much of a say in right now," Brittany Martinez, one of the protesters, told USA TODAY.
Law enforcement officials said protests and major events are planned throughout the weekend ahead of the inauguration on Monday.
The protesters condemned Trump's policies and values.
Many of them chanted, "F**k Trump!", "Trans Lives Matter!", "Stand up, fight back!", "Trust Black women!", and "We cannot be silent."