Thousands protest in Washington DC against Trump ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON: Thousands of people have gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House.

A coalition of nonprofit organizations, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of the People's March, held the demonstration to protest against Trump's policies.

The People's March previously known as the Women's March has taken place every year since 2017.

Displaying anti-Trump posters and banners, the protesters raised slogans against the incoming President and some of his close supporters, including Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The same group had also held a similar protest in January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time.

There were a series of three protests that started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial.