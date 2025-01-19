TikTok goes dark in the US ahead of ban on video-sharing app

Before that announcement went out, the company had said in another message to users that its service would be “temporarily unavailable” and told them its working to restore its U.S. service “as soon as possible.”

The federal law, that was signed by President Joe Biden last year, required ByteDance to divest its stake in the TikTok's U.S. platform or face a ban.

ByteDance had nine months to sell the U.S. operation to an approved buyer. The company, and TikTok, chose to take legal action against the law and ultimately lost their fight at the Supreme Court on Friday.