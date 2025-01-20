Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead in the US, 'family in complete shock'

An Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead at a gas station in the United States on Monday in a suspected firing by assailants in Washington DC.

The victim has been identified as Ravi Teja, 26. A native of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad, he went to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree, reports said.

After completing his education, the victim was looking for a job in the city when tragedy struck him.

The family is in complete shock following the news, Times Now reported.