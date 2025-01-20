Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead in the US, 'family in complete shock'

An Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead at a gas station in the United States on Monday in a suspected firing by assailants in Washington DC.
The victim has been identified as Ravi Teja, 26. A native of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad, he went to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree, reports said.
After completing his education, the victim was looking for a job in the city when tragedy struck him.
The family is in complete shock following the news, Times Now reported.
The deceased student's father K Chandramouli broke down while talking to Times Now. "I can’t speak, no father can. No one should face this situation, how he went and how he’s returning, my son," the grieving man as quoted as saying.
Reacting to the news, Indian mission in Chicago said, "We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia."