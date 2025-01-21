Israel violates ceasefire on second day, kills Palestinian child, injures man in Gaza's Rafah

An Israeli sniper shot dead a Palestinian child in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The attack happened hours after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas came into effect on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, citing witnesses from Gaza and video footage of the attack, another man was also injured when trying to retrieve the child's body. The attack marks a significant violation of the much-awaited ceasefire agreement.