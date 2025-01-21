Israel violates ceasefire on second day, kills Palestinian child, injures man in Gaza's Rafah

An Israeli sniper shot dead a Palestinian child in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The attack happened hours after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas came into effect on Sunday.
According to Al Jazeera, citing witnesses from Gaza and video footage of the attack, another man was also injured when trying to retrieve the child's body. The attack marks a significant violation of the much-awaited ceasefire agreement.
No official comments on the killing have been issued by Gaza authorities, ceasefire mediators in Egypt, Qatar and the US, or Israeli officials.
Three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian captives were released on Monday as part of the three phased ceasefire agreement that halted Israel's 15-month-long "genocidal" war on Gaza.
The war, termed by many including UN experts and human rights organisations as a "genocide," has killed at least 46,913 Palestinians including more than 18,000 children, over a thousand healthcare workers and over 200 journalists.