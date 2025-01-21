Love and rights: Thailand's same-sex marriage milestone

BANGKOK: Hundreds of LGBTQ couples are set to marry in Thailand on Thursday, as the kingdom becomes the biggest nation in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

Only two other places in Asia recognise marriage equality -- Nepal and Taiwan.

Thai society has long been seen as accepting of gender-fluid identities and relationships, but matching legal structures were absent.

The new law coming into effect Thursday grants same-sex couples the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

Three couples in Bangkok told AFP about their hopes for the future.

Legal guardianship

Transgender woman Ariya "Jin" Milintanapa gazed at a family portrait photo, filled with excitement that her dream was finally coming true.

"I've been waiting for this moment for more than 10 years," she told AFP.

The 41-year-old met her American partner, Lee Ronald Battiata, two decades ago on a dating website.

The couple and their two sons share a home in a Bangkok suburb, filled with family photos, chickens, and two parrots.

After school, they take the children to swimming lessons, a passion reflected in more than 20 medals proudly on display.

Chene, 10, is Battiata's son from a previous marriage, and Charlie, eight, was adopted -- though Jin had to adopt him as an individual.

But the new legislation replaces all references to men and women with "partner", clearing the way for any two people to wed -- as long as at least one is a Thai citizen.

"The marriage licence will allow us to share legal guardianship of our kids, as a family," Jin said.

Battiata, 65, a restaurant consultant, was married twice before and said his relationship with Jin "feels better and stronger".

"We still do everything we did from the start," he said.