South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing

SEOUL: South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Constitutional Court for the first time Tuesday, facing a possible grilling by judges who will decide whether to remove him from office.

The country was plunged into political chaos by Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, which lasted just six hours before lawmakers voted it down.

They later impeached him, stripping him of his duties. He also became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested in a criminal probe on insurrection grounds.

Hundreds of protesters -- both for and against Yoon -- flocked to the Constitutional Court, which is holding hearings to decide whether to uphold his impeachment.

Yoon, who remains South Korea's official head of state, was driven into the building in a blue justice ministry van, AFP reporters saw, with the suspended leader possibly set to face questioning by the presiding judge, court spokesperson Cheon Jae-hyun told reporters.