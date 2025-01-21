Trump orders reflect his promises to roll back transgender protections and end DEI programs

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Monday rolling back protections for transgender people and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the federal government, in what he described in his inauguration speech as a move to end efforts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life."

Both are major shifts in federal policy and align with Trump’s campaign promises.

One order declares that the federal government would recognise only two immutable sexes: male and female. The definition will be based on whether people are born with eggs or sperm, rather than on their chromosomes. The change is being pitched as a way to protect women from “gender extremism.”