Trump’s exit from WHO draws regret, hope for reconsideration

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday expressed regret over US President Donald Trump’s executive order to withdraw the United States from the global health body and expressed hope for a reversal of the decision.

"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," the WHO stated.

Trump signed the executive order just hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking one of the first significant decisions of his administration. Trump has previously criticised the WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the WHO highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the United States and the organisation, which dates back to 1948 when the US became a founding member.

"The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board," the statement read.