Trump’s exit from WHO draws regret, hope for reconsideration
NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday expressed regret over US President Donald Trump’s executive order to withdraw the United States from the global health body and expressed hope for a reversal of the decision.
"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," the WHO stated.
Trump signed the executive order just hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking one of the first significant decisions of his administration. Trump has previously criticised the WHO for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, the WHO highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the United States and the organisation, which dates back to 1948 when the US became a founding member.
"The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board," the statement read.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised the impact of this partnership, saying, "For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO."
The organisation underlined its critical role in addressing global health challenges, including building stronger health systems, tackling the root causes of disease, and responding to emergencies in dangerous and inaccessible regions.
"With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues," the statement added.
The WHO’s appeal reflects the significant role the United States has played in global health initiatives and the organisation’s hopes for continued collaboration to safeguard the health and security of populations worldwide.