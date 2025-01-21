US President Trump praises Indian-American second lady Usha Vance

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he would have chosen Usha Chilukuri Vance, JD Vance's wife, as his Vice President, as "she is smarter, but the line of succession did not work that way."

Usha, 39, on Monday, became the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady after her husband JD was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the US.

On Monday, wearing a pink coat, she held the Bible in one hand and their daughter Mirabel Rose in the other, as Vance placed his left hand on the religious text, and, raising his right hand, took the oath of office.

As a lawyer and the daughter of Indian immigrants – her parents' ancestral village is Vadluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh – Usha is also one of the youngest second ladies to assume the position.

She is the youngest second lady since 38-year-old Jane Hadley Barkley, the wife of former President Harry Truman's Vice President Alben Barkley.