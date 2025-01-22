Indian-American lawmakers oppose Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON: Indian-American lawmakers have opposed the executive order by US President Donald Trump on changes in birthright citizenship, a move likely to hit not only illegal immigrants from around the world but also students and professionals from India.

On Monday, in the opening hours of his second term as president, Trump signed an order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.

The order would extend even to the children of some mothers in the country legally but temporarily, such as foreign students or tourists.

Trump's executive order asserts that the children of such noncitizens are not " subject to the jurisdiction of the United States," and thus are not covered by the 14th Amendment's longstanding constitutional guarantee.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said changes in birthright citizenship as done through the executive order would impact newborn babies of not only illegal and undocumented immigrants but also those staying in this country legally like on H-1B visas.