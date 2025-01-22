Sanctions on Russia likely if Vladimir Putin doesn't come to negotiation table: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is ready to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin anytime, but at the same time warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine.

"It sounds likely," Trump told reporters when asked if the US will impose additional sanctions on Russia if Putin doesn't come to the negotiation table.

"The war should have never started. If you had a competent President, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were the president," Trump said.

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden," Trump said.

"Also, the Middle East would have never happened because Iran was broke," he added.

Responding to a query, Trump said he is ready to meet Putin anytime.

"Anytime they want, I'll meet. Millions of people are being killed...It's a vicious situation and they're now largely soldiers. A lot of people have been killed and the cities look like demolition sites," he said.