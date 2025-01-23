'Ten years of underinvestment': Germany's crisis-hit economy casts shadow over election

LUDENSCHEID: Auto industry jobs have long been the lifeblood of the German town of Luedenscheid but now, a trade union official says, the sector's woes have sparked fears it will turn into an "open-air industrial museum."

Insolvencies and layoffs have cast doubt on the town's future prosperity, echoing wider anxieties in Europe's biggest economy as it heads toward February 23 elections.

Politicians are scrambling for answers on how to turn around the export-led economy, long the envy of the world, which has shrunk for the past two years and faces strong headwinds from China and the United States.

In Luedenscheid, a town of 70,000 in Germany's Ruhr industrial heartland, the mood is glum after autoparts-maker Gerhardi filed for bankruptcy in November, threatening its 1,500 employees with redundancy.

Another supplier, Kostal, which makes electronic components, has already relocated hundreds of jobs to eastern Europe, and the future is uncertain for those who remain.

"I'm too young to retire but too old to find another job," said Petra Baensch, 60, who has worked for 20 years as a quality control technician at the firm. "It's a terrifying situation."

The IG Metall union's local representative Fabien Ferber said that the region's industry "has been promising prosperity to workers for generations" but that this is "collapsing like a house of cards."

He said last year about 1,000 jobs were lost among the region's car suppliers, which make everything from electronic widgets to plastic body parts.

Ferber said many workers fear the town could be "transformed into the world's largest open-air industrial museum."