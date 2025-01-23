Trump threatens to withhold US government aid for LA if California doesn't change water policies

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal disaster aid for wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles unless California leaders change the state's approach on its management of water.

In a Fox News interview, Trump repeated false claims that the state's fish conservation efforts in the northern part of the state are responsible for fire hydrants running dry in urban areas.

He says the blame for Los Angeles' struggles to tame some of the deadly fires lies with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a political foe who has called for partnership and mutual respect as the state fights the blazes.

"I don't think we should give California anything until they let the water run down," Trump said.

The president leveled the threat as he prepares for the first presidential trip of his second term. On Friday, he will visit Southern California in addition to western North Carolina, which is recovering after Hurricane Helene pummeled the area more than three months ago.

Trump in the interview also called for reform of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, claiming it is "getting in the way of everything."

"I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems," he said. He did not elaborate on his proposed reforms, only saying that the agency is "going to be a whole big discussion very shortly."