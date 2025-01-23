U.S House passes immigrant detention bill that would be Trump's first law to sign

Meanwhile, the new president has launched a slew of executive orders intended to seal off the border of Mexico to immigration and ultimately deport millions of immigrants without permanent legal status in the US.

On Wednesday, Trump also cancelled refugee resettlement while his administration signalled intentions to prosecute local law enforcement officials who do not enforce his new immigration policies.

Republican congressional leaders have made it clear they intend to follow suit, though their toughest challenge will be finding a way to approve the funding actually to implement Trump's hard-line plans.

"What he's doing is kick-starting what will ultimately be our legislative agenda," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

House Republicans initially passed the legislation last year with support from 37 Democrats in a move that was intended to deliver a political rebuke to then-President Joe Biden's handling of the southern border.

It then languished in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

This year, Republicans, now with control of both congressional chambers, have made it their top priority.

When it came before the Senate, 12 Democrats voted in favour of passage, and when the House voted on a version of the bill earlier this month, 48 Democrats supported it.

The vast majority of US adults favour deporting immigrants convicted of violent crimes, according to a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

However, only about 37 per cent of US adults are in favour of deporting immigrants who have not been convicted of a crime.

"While the bill is not perfect, it sends a clear message that we think that criminals should be deported," said Rep Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat who has called on his party to support tougher immigration enforcement.

Under the legislation, federal authorities would be required to detain any migrant arrested or charged with crimes like shoplifting.

The scope of the proposal was widened in the Senate to also include those accused of assaulting a police officer or crimes that injure or kill someone.

The bill also gives legal standing to state attorneys general to sue the federal government for harm caused by federal immigration decisions.

That gives states new power in setting immigration policy when they have already been trying to push back against presidential decisions under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Democrats unsuccessfully pushed to have that provision stripped from the bill in the Senate, saying it would inject even more uncertainty and partisanship into immigration policy.

Ultimately, even the Trump administration is likely to struggle to implement the new requirements unless Congress follows up later this year with funding.