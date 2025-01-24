Congressional resolution introduced for constitutional amendment to allow third term for US president

WASHINGTON: A Republican lawmaker has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow a president to be elected for up to three terms, a move aimed at facilitating a third term for President Donald Trump.

Introducing the resolution in the House, Congressman Andy Ogles said, "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

"It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else."