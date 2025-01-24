WHO says reviewing priorities ahead of US exit

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday it was reviewing its priorities in preparation for the withdrawal of its largest donor the US, and stressed that it provides vital services that protect the country from health threats.

Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the WHO, a body he has repeatedly criticised over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This announcement has made our financial situation more acute, and we know it has created significant concern and uncertainty for the WHO workforce," the organisation's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a letter sent to WHO staff Thursday and seen by AFP on Friday.

He stressed that the UN health agency regretted the decision by the United States -- by far its biggest donor -- and hoped "the new administration will reconsider it".

"We are open to engaging in constructive dialogue to preserve and strengthen the historic relationship between WHO and the USA," he said.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier stressed to reporters Friday that the US withdrawal would be a mistake.

"WHO protects the US with a sophisticated health intelligence system that works to detect, characterise and assess threats in real time," he said.

He pointed in particular to the current bird flu outbreak (H5N1), which has infected dozens and claimed one life in the United States.

"We did have, actually, individuals contacting us already about the concern that this might now be a problem, as data are not coming forward any more and may not be shared," Lindmeier said.

Tedros meanwhile highlighted in his letter that the UN agency would now need to seek to identify its "key priorities".