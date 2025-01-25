Hamas releases four Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian captives

Hamas on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in a planned exchange for 200 Palestinian captives in Israel, as part of a fragile ceasefire agreement that ended a 15-month-long "genocidal" war in Gaza.

It's the second exchange since the ceasefire took effect last weekend, halting Israel's war on Gaza for at least six weeks during which dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian captives will be freed while humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter the starvation-struck territory.

The four soldiers- Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag-appeared to be in good condition and were smiling as they waved to the crowd in Gaza City’s Palestine Square, where they were handed over to the Red Cross. The soldiers carried a bag each, seemingly containing souvenirs from Gaza, similar to that gifted by Hamas to the hostages who were released on Sunday.

In return for the four soldiers, Israel should free 200 Palestinians who were lodged in Israeli prisons, some serving life sentences. The first exchange took place Sunday with the release of three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian captives, mostly women.

The Palestinians released by Israel on Sunday include Khalida Jarrar, leader of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and a feminist activist.

Jarrar has been repeatedly arrested by Israel since 2015 for being vocal about Palestinian prisoner rights and being affiliated with PFLP, which is considered a "terrorist" group by Israel. Her most recent arrest was in December 2023.

Another prominent Palestinain prisoner who was released on Sunday is journalist Rula Hassanein, an editor for the Ramallah-based Wattan Media Network.

30-year-old Hassanein was arrested by the Israeli army while she was breastfeeding her daughter. She was tried before an Israeli military court at the Ofer Prison and was charged with incitement on social media over posts that reportedly included retweets on X and her expression of frustration over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, calls have intensified for the release of Palestinians abducted from Gaza by Israeli forces during the war. This includes Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal-Adwan hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip, who was detained by Israeli forces during a deadly raid on the hospital and whose whereabouts are still unknown.