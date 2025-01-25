Senate confirms Noem as Trump's homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON: The Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary on Saturday, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump's plans to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Republicans kept the Senate working Saturday to install the latest member of Trump's national security team on a 59-34 vote.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also confirmed in a dramatic tie-breaking vote Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate will next vote Monday evening on Scott Bessent's confirmation as treasury secretary.

Noem, a Trump ally who is in her second term as governor, received 7 votes from Democrats. Republicans, who already held the votes necessary to confirm her, have expressed confidence in her determination to lead border security and immigration enforcement.

On social media, Noem thanked Trump for “the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.”

She added, “I will work to make America SAFE again!”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Friday, “Fixing this crisis and restoring respect for the rule of law is one of President Trump and Republicans’ top priorities. And it’s going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security."

Democrats are split on how to handle border enforcement and immigration under Trump, with some warming to his hard-line stand.