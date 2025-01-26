Devastating toll for Gaza's children: Over 13,000 killed, around 25,000 injured in Israeli invasion

UNITED NATIONS: The war in Gaza has been devastating for children: More than 13,000 have been killed, an estimated 25,000 injured, and at least 25,000 hospitalized for malnutrition, according to UN agencies.

Britain's deputy UN ambassador, James Kariuki, recently told the Security Council, "Gaza has become the deadliest place in the world to be a child. The children of Gaza did not choose this war. Yet, they have paid the ultimate price."

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Thursday that of the 40,717 Palestinian bodies identified so far in Gaza, one-third—13,319—were children. The office said on Friday the figures came from Gaza's Ministry of Health.

The UN children's agency, UNICEF, said the estimate of 25,000 children injured came from its analysis based on information collected together with Gaza's Health Ministry.

UN deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said nearly 19,000 children had been hospitalized for acute malnutrition in the four months before December.

That figure also came from UNICEF, which said it was from data collected by UN staff in Gaza focusing on nutrition, in coordination with all pertinent UN agencies.

The UN says thousands of children have also been orphaned or separated from their parents during the 15-month war.

Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the UN global fund Education Cannot Wait, told a press conference that 650,000 school-age children haven't been attending classes and the entire education system has to be rebuilt because of the widespread destruction in Gaza.