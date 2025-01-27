Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: Report

SEOUL: Bird feathers and bloodstains were found in both engines of the Jeju Air plane that crashed in December, killing 179 people, according to a preliminary investigation released Monday.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in southwest South Korea on December 29, carrying 181 passengers and crew, when it belly-landed and exploded into a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

South Korean and American investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, with a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier being examined as possible issues.

Both engines recovered from the crash site were inspected, and bird bloodstains and feathers were "found on each", the report said.

"The pilots identified a group of birds while approaching runway 01, and a security camera filmed HL8088 coming close to a group of birds during a go-around," the report added, referring to the jet's registration number.