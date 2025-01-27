Concerns within Sikh community as US officials search for undocumented immigrants in gurudwaras

NEW DELHI: Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have visited gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey to search for undocumented immigrants, eliciting strong reactions from the community.
Shortly after Donald Trump took office as the 47th President of the United States, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive that reversed guidelines established under former President Joe Biden. These guidelines had previously restricted enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) near sensitive locations, including places of worship such as gurudwaras.
The now-rescinded guidelines had aimed to prevent ICE and CBP from conducting enforcement operations in or near such areas. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security defended the move, saying that it gave CBP and ICE officers greater authority to enforce immigration laws and apprehend criminals, including those convicted of serious crimes like murder and rape.
“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the spokesperson added.
The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) voiced serious concern over the directive. In a statement, the organisation pointed out that community reports had surfaced indicating that DHS agents visited gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey just days following the policy change.
Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of SALDEF, said, “These places are not just places of worship; they are vital community centres that provide support, nourishment, and spiritual solace to Sikhs and the broader community. We are deeply alarmed by this decision to eliminate protections for sensitive areas and then target them.”
The Sikh Coalition also criticised the decision such raids are unacceptable to Sikh faith tradition.
“The idea that our gurudwaras could be subject to government surveillance and raids by armed law enforcement, with or without warrants, is unacceptable to the Sikh faith tradition. It will burden religious exercise by limiting the ability of Sikhs to gather and associate with one another by our faith.”
The Trump administration's decision has raised concerns within the Sikh community, with fears that these enforcement actions could discourage individuals from seeking the vital support and spiritual solace offered by gurudwaras.