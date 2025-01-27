Concerns within Sikh community as US officials search for undocumented immigrants in gurudwaras

NEW DELHI: Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have visited gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey to search for undocumented immigrants, eliciting strong reactions from the community.

Shortly after Donald Trump took office as the 47th President of the United States, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive that reversed guidelines established under former President Joe Biden. These guidelines had previously restricted enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) near sensitive locations, including places of worship such as gurudwaras.

The now-rescinded guidelines had aimed to prevent ICE and CBP from conducting enforcement operations in or near such areas. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security defended the move, saying that it gave CBP and ICE officers greater authority to enforce immigration laws and apprehend criminals, including those convicted of serious crimes like murder and rape.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the spokesperson added.