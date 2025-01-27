Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza for the first time in over a year as truce holds

GAZA: Israel on Monday began allowing Palestinians to return to the heavily destroyed north of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war, in accordance with a fragile ceasefire.

Thousands of Palestinians headed north after waiting for days to cross.

Journalists saw people crossing the so-called Netzarim corridor shortly after 7 a.m. when the checkpoints were scheduled to open.

The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun along the Al-Rashid Road via the western part of the Netzarim checkpoint towards Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip, an official at the territory's Hamas-run Interior Ministry confirmed.