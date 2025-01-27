LPG tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing six people

LAHORE: A tanker filled with liquified petroleum gas exploded in an industrial area in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least six persons, including a minor girl, and injuring 31, authorities said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Industrial Estate in Multan's Hamid Pur Kanora area, according to rescue authorities.

The explosion in the LPG tanker that occurred on Monday triggered a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction, Geo News reported.

Rescue officials said that the fire was extinguished after hours of effort, involving over ten firefighting vehicles and foam-based fire suppression.

A total of five people were initially reported to have lost their lives in the deadly blast.