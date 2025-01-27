US officials conduct raids in gurdwaras in New York, New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants

US President Donald Trump's administration has begun targeted action against immigrants seen as “illegal” by the administration.

The Republican administration had retracted the Biden administration guidelines that prevented enforcement actions near areas deemed “sensitive”. These included places of worship like gurdwara and churches.

Earlier, Vice-president JD Vance refused to rule out the possibility of immigration raids targeting religious buildings and said such measures are “not unique” to immigration.

“If you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they are an illegal immigrant or not, you have to go and get that person to protect the public safety,” Vance said.