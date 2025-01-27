White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

BOGOTÁ, Colombia: The White House declared victory in a standoff with Colombia over accepting deported migrants from the United States on Sunday, following President Donald Trump’s threats of steep tariffs on Colombian imports and other sanctions against the longtime U.S. ally.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced late Sunday that Colombia had agreed to accept all deported migrants from the U.S., including those flown on U.S. military aircraft, without restrictions or delays.

Leavitt stated that the tariffs, which would have imposed an initial 25% on Colombian goods and increased to 50% within a week, would be held in reserve and not signed. However, she emphasized that visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of Colombian imports would remain in place until the first deportation flight was successfully completed.

The Colombian government has not issued an immediate response.