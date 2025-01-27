White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

BOGOTÁ, Colombia: The White House declared victory in a standoff with Colombia over accepting deported migrants from the United States on Sunday, following President Donald Trump’s threats of steep tariffs on Colombian imports and other sanctions against the longtime U.S. ally.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced late Sunday that Colombia had agreed to accept all deported migrants from the U.S., including those flown on U.S. military aircraft, without restrictions or delays.
Leavitt stated that the tariffs, which would have imposed an initial 25% on Colombian goods and increased to 50% within a week, would be held in reserve and not signed. However, she emphasized that visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of Colombian imports would remain in place until the first deportation flight was successfully completed.
The Colombian government has not issued an immediate response.
Earlier on Sunday, tensions escalated as the U.S. and Colombia clashed over deportation policies.
President Gustavo Petro refused to allow U.S. military aircraft carrying deported Colombian migrants to land, citing concerns over the dignity and treatment of migrants.
In response, Trump announced a series of retaliatory measures, including visa restrictions on Colombian officials, 25% tariffs on Colombian imports (with plans to raise them to 50%), and enhanced customs inspections for Colombian goods.
Trump argued that these measures were necessary to protect U.S. national security, stating that Petro’s decision jeopardized the deportation process. “These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations regarding the return of the criminals they forced into the United States.”
Colombia’s Response
Petro defended his position in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the U.S. for treating migrants like criminals. He shared footage of deportees in Brazil being restrained with handcuffs and shackles, calling for deportation protocols that ensure dignity. “A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves,” Petro stated. He also announced a 25% tariff increase on U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump’s measures.
Petro’s government later offered the Colombian presidential aircraft to facilitate the return of migrants in “dignified conditions,” rejecting the use of U.S. military planes.
The U.S. and Colombia have been close allies, especially in anti-narcotics efforts, but relations have strained since Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, took office in 2022.
The current conflict highlights these tensions, particularly as Colombia ranks among the top countries receiving U.S. deportation flights. Between 2020 and 2024, Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights, according to advocacy group Witness at the Border.
The retaliatory measures risk disrupting a trade relationship built on a two-decade-old free trade agreement. Colombia is a key U.S. trading partner, importing $733 million worth of U.S. commodities last year and serving as the second-largest buyer of U.S. corn. It is also the fourth-largest supplier of crude oil and the largest supplier of fresh-cut flowers to the U.S.
However, Trump’s tariffs, if enacted, could test the limits of the trade agreement, which includes a mechanism for resolving disputes. Critics argue that the measures might hurt U.S. exporters more than Colombia, given the U.S.’s trade surplus with the country.
The standoff underscores the broader challenges of balancing immigration enforcement with diplomatic relations. Trump’s administration has escalated its crackdown on illegal immigration, using military resources to carry out deportations. Whether Colombia’s compliance will ease tensions remains to be seen, as both sides continue to weigh the political and economic consequences of their actions.