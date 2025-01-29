Trump is looking to boot transgender troops from the military; Here's why it's complicated

This isn't the first time

In 2015, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter broached the idea of lifting the ban on transgender troops and allowing them to serve openly, which raised concerns among military leaders. He set up a study, and then about a year later, in June 2016, announced the ban was ended.

A year after that, just six months into his first presidential term, Trump suddenly announced via tweet he was not going to allow transgender people to serve in the military “in any capacity.” The tweets caught the Pentagon by surprise and plunged leaders into what became a roughly two-year struggle to hammer out the complex details of who would be affected by the ban and how it would work, even as legal challenges poured in.

By March 2019, as courts ruled against the ban, the Pentagon laid out a policy that allowed those currently serving to continue with plans for hormone treatments and gender transition if they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. But it barred new enlistments of anyone with gender dysphoria who was taking hormones or had transitioned to another gender. And it said in the future those diagnosed with gender dysphoria must “serve in their birth gender” and were barred from taking hormones or getting transition surgery.

Soon after President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he overturned Trump's ban and the Pentagon also announced it would cover transition medical expenses for troops.

How has it worked out?

The chiefs of all four military services told members of Congress in 2018 they were seeing few problems as transgender troops began serving openly.

The Navy chief at the time, Adm. John Richardson, said the Navy was dealing with the issue the same way it handled the integration of women sailors on submarines.

And the Marine commandant then, Gen. Robert Neller, said there were no unit cohesion or discipline problems. His only concern, he told a Senate committee, was that some commanders were saying they had to spend “a lot of time” with transgender people as they worked through medical requirements involving their transition to their preferred gender.

Sarah Klimm, a transgender Marine who served for 23 years, retired just as the end to the ban was announced in 2016, so was never able to serve openly.

”Trans military members that are out there right now are dropping bombs, pulling triggers, fixing all the weapons systems,” she said Tuesday. “And now you’re looking to keep them away.”

Klimm, who is now a policy analyst for Minority Veterans of America, said it’s an especially precarious time to remove thousands of service members as recruiting has been a struggle.

Emily Shilling, who has been openly transgender since 2019, is currently serving as a commander in the Navy with more than 19 years of service, including as a combat pilot who flew 60 missions in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“I just want to continue serving my country, using the skills this nation invested in me as a fighter pilot and leader,” she said, stressing that she was speaking in her personal capacity. "For nearly two decades, I’ve upheld the highest standards of excellence, leading teams in combat and peace. All I ask is the opportunity to keep using my training and experience to serve this country with honor, courage and dedication.”